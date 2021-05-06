RTU fined ¢3000 for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Division One side Real Tamale United have been slapped with a fine of GH¢3000 for breaking COVID-19 protocols.



The former Ghana Premier League were handed the fine after violating COVID-19 protocols in the match against Brong Ahafo United at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee found the club guilty of breaching Article 2, 3(3) and Article 8 of the Matchday Covid 19 Protocols and Article 16(1)(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code,2019 in their Division One League match against B.A United.



The disciplinary Committee after sitting on the case decided to fine the club an amount of GHC3000 in accordance with Article 6.1.1 of the GFA Covid-19 Matchday Protocols.



Real Tamale United have also been warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.