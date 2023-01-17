RTU deny Hearts of Oak's reported bid for David Abagna

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Real Tamale United have denied reports that Hearts of Oak have submitted a bid for David Abagna.



Multiple reports claimed that the Phobians have submitted a GH₵150,000 bid to land the attacking midfielder.



RTU in a statement has denied the aforementioned reports, urging their fans to disregard the report.



"It has come to our notice, about numerous speculations linking our Skipper, David Abagna Sandan to other clubs. We as management of the club wish to inform our supporters and the general public to discard such information and speculations," part of their statement reads.



David Abagna is currently with the Black Galaxies team who are competing in the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



He played full throttle against Madagascar in the opening game at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui.



The Black Galaxies lost 2-1 to Madagascar with Abanga being one of the few bright performers for Ghana.





