RTU coach satisfied with players’ performance despite defeat to Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of Real Tamale United Abdul Mumin Abdulai has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players despite the defeat against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.



The Pride of the North succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the week 10 of the domestic top-flight played on Sunday at the Nana Koramansah Park.



Goals from Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Abdul Manaf Umar were enough for the host to secure maximum points in the encounter.



“It was a very good game, we played very well until we conceded a goal. Generally, my players did very well and I think the two yellow cards we had affected our play but it’s part of the game, sometimes, you make those mistakes and you are punished”



“I will plead with the fans to keep supporting the team because we came with the mentality of winning but it didn’t happen. We will go back and do our homework and become victories in our next game”



Real Tamale United are currently a place above the relegation drop, they are 15th on the table with just 11 points.