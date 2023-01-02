RTU beat 3-2 Kotoku Royals in first game of 2023

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United beat Kotoku Royals 3-2 in their match week 10 game which was played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday 1st January 2023.



Kushibo scored for Real Tamale United in the 7th minute to send the home supporters into ecstasy. Kotoku Royals' goalkeeper's pass to his defender was intercepted by Kushibo who dribbled and scored.



In the 58th minute, Issah Kuka made it 2-0. He received the ball from Frimpong's cross and scored. Kotoku Royals pull one back in the 60th minute.



The away side equalized in the 85th minute to set up a tense finish to the game. Nurudeen scored the winner for Real Tamale United in the 90th minute. He pounced on a cross from Stephen to give RTU the lead.



Real Tamale United is 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points while Kotoku Royals remains bottom with four points. RTU will play Karela United in their next game while Kotoku Royals will stay home and play Berekum Chelsea.