Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

RTU & Techiman City game rescheduled after GFA EXCO lifts ban

Techiman City FC

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has in the exercise of its powers and in compliance with the provisions of Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes 2019 on January 5, 2021, has lifted the suspension on Techiman City FC.



Consequently, Techiman City FC shall immediately resume its membership of the GFA and play in the Division One League Zone 1 league subject to their Matchday 1 match being postponed until further advised.



The Competitions Department will announce a new date for Techiman City’s Matchday 1 game against Real Tamale United in due course.



It will be recalled that following the filing of a case and an ex parte injunction by Techiman City FC against the Ghana Football Association, on September 4, 2020, the Executive Council in the exercise of its powers and in compliance with the provisions of Article 17(1) and 39(n) of the GFA Statutes 2019 suspended until a decision is taken by members of the GFA at the next GFA Congress.



As part of its decision, the Executive Council directed the Secretariat of the GFA to refer officials of Techiman City FC involved in the matter to the appropriate judicial body of the Association in respect of their conduct.