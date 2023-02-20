You are here: HomeSports2023 02 20Article 1717487

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#RIPChristianAtsu: How social media users reacted to Atsu’s return

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Christian Atsu's coffin carried by the soldiers Christian Atsu's coffin carried by the soldiers

There were loads of positive reactions on social media as users mourned and celebrated the life of Christian Atsu, whose exploits on and off the field has been the subject of intense discussions online.

#RIPChristianAtsu trended throughout the evening into the early hours of this morning, February 20.

On the ground, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led the government delegation that received the mortal remains of Christian Atsu at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19.

GhanaWeb sources said president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have led the delegation but for the fact that he is out of the country as at the time.

Other notable faces at the VIP section of KIA included Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister for Sanitation and deputy Sports and Foreign Affairs Ministers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) also had a high-powered delegation at Terminal 2 of the KIA, where the Turkish Airlines flight that brought him in reached the tarmac.

The first sight of Atsu's coffin showed six soldiers carrying the remains draped in the national colours of red, gold, green with the Black Star.

They marched from the plan and placed the coffin on a holder, following which prayers were said by two priests and an Imam.

Speeches were subsequently delivered by the head of the Tswasam family, the GFA's Secretary General, Prosper Harrison-Addo and the Vice President.

According to reports, the body after being formally received was taken to the 37 Military Hospital.

The family is in full attendance as there are football fans in their numbers. GhanaWeb's correspondent on the ground also confirmed a heavy security presence at the airport.

Find some of the reactions below:



















Watch a livestream of UTV at the KIA



SARA