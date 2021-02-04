Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

RB Leipzig to swoop for Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey

Brobbey is set to join Ajax

German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are interested in landing Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey next summer who is set to leave Ajax at the end of the season



The 19-year-old refused to extend his stay with the Dutch giants despite talks of handing him a new deal.



According to De Telegraaf, Leipzig have offered the striker a lucrative offer plus a long-term contract and are hopefully of snapping up his services ahead of the summer transfer window.



Brobbey has been linked with several clubs across Europe including Spanish giants Real Madrid, AC Milan of Italy, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and others.



The Amsterdam-born promising star is still eligible to play for Ghana at the international stage having featured for the Netherlands national youth teams.



He has been a part of the first team this season, making his debut in the 5-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard. A game he netted his debut goal in.



The young forward has made six appearances and scored twice so far.



