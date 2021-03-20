You are here: HomeSports2021 03 20Article 1209964

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Quavo and Saweetie: American rappers 'break-up' for twitter spark reactions - See wetin you need to know about dem

American rappers Saweetie and Quavo don confirm tori of dia 'break-up' with tweets American rappers Saweetie and Quavo don confirm tori of dia 'break-up' with tweets

American rappers Saweetie and Quavo don confirm tori of dia 'break-up' with tweets ontop twitter.

On Friday, afta fans first notice say dem unfollow each oda for Instagram, Saweetie tweet say she don suffer:

"too much betrayal and hurt behind di scenes" and say, to dey shower her publicly with presents, can't heal di pain.

"I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women," Saweetie bin post for Twitter on March 19, 2021

But she assure her followers say she don walk away from di relationship "with a deep sense of peace and freedom.

Not too long afta Saweetie tweet, di Migos rapper Quavo break im silence.

Quavo tweet on friday say although im no like to dey air im 'dirty laundry', im gats to respond to address di false narratives.

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

