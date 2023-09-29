Quansah and Sagoe: The two Arsenal and Liverpool players set to be a tussle between Ghana and England

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian youngsters, Jarell Quansah and Charles Tagoe could be the new players to entangle themselves with nationality switches due to their dual nationality.



Quansah, who plays as a defender for Liverpool, made his professional debut in the Premier League when the Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle United.



He was handed his first start against Leicester City in the EFL Cup. He provided an assist in the game as Liverpool won 3-1.



Meanwhile, Arsenal winger Sagoe, made his professional debut when he started in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup.



The two youngsters have received high praise after making their minutes count.



Quansah was born in Warrington, United Kingdom, and thus is eligible to play for England, Ghana, Scotland, and Barbados due to his ancestry.



He has represented England from the U-16 level to the U-20 level and aims to play for the Three Lions.



Charles Sagoe Jr was born in London and has played for Arsenal's academy. He is yet to make an appearance for the England youth despite having a sensational 2023/2024 season and starting the new season with a goal and four assists in five games in the Premier League 2.



Sagoe, unlike Quansah, is only eligible to play for England or Ghana.



The two add up to Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Ghanaian players who were born in England and could switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.





EE/KPE





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.