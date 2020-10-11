Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Qatar vs Ghana: Profile of match venue, Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey

The match will be played at the Titanic Sports Complex

The Mardan Sports Complex, otherwise known as Titanic sports stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Aksu, Antalya, Turkey.



The complex is currently used mostly for football matches, hosted matches during the 2008 UEFA European Under-17 Football Championship, including the final. The stadium has a seating capacity of 7,938. Turkish Lig side Antalyaspor are the tenants of this venue.



The scorpions use the facility for training and trial games but play their League matches at the Antalya arena. This construction of this stadium started in 2007 and ended in 2008.



Ghana and Qatar will make history on Monday, October 12, as the first non-European male senior national football teams to use the stadium for a friendly International.



The game kicks off at 6:30 pm Turkish Time



3:30 pm Ghana Time



