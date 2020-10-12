You are here: HomeSports2020 10 12Article 1082665

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Qatar to wear a new jersey for Ghana clash

The Qatar national team will be in their new kits designed by Sports kit giant Nike, in today's international friendly game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The game will come off at the Mandara Sports Complex, Turkey.

The 2019 Asian Champions are returning to competitive action since December 2019 after losing to Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas has named a 25-man squad ahead of the friendly encounter on Monday, October, 12.

The team arrived in Turkey on Saturday, October 10 to begin preparations ahead of the game.





This will be the first meeting between the two sides on the football pitch at the senior level.

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor will be seeking for redemption after losing his debut game to Mali on Friday at the Emir Sports Complex by 3-0 in this encounter against the Asian champions.

