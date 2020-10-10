Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Qatar jets off to Turkey to face Ghana

The Qatar senior national team are currently on their way to Turkey to face Ghana in an international friendly game.



The Black Stars faced Mali on Friday and came out with a 3-0 defeat.



They will aim to get a good result to get the confidence of fans once again.



Qatar sets of from Doha by flight. They confirmed this via their post on twitter.



Qatar will face the Black Stars of Ghana on Monday, October, 12, 2020.



"Our national team has departed from Doha, heading towards Antalya in Turkey, where they will play a friendly against Ghana on Sunday"





???? Our ???????? national team has departed from Doha, heading towards Antalya in Turkey, where they will play a friendly against Ghana on Sunday#Qatar #QFApic.twitter.com/PZiVZjyRGM — Qatar Football Association ???????? (@QFA_EN) October 10, 2020

