Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Qatar arrives in Antalya for Ghana friendly match

The Maroons of Qatar safely touched down in Turkey where the friendly match will be played

The Qatar male senior football national team has touched down in Antalya, Turkey, for their friendly encounter against Ghana on Monday, October 12, 2020.



The Asian country has been billed to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and continues to engage clubs on different continents as part of preparations.



Tomorrow the Maroons of Qatar is scheduled to take on the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly match to test their strength against the African opponent.



On Saturday, the team safely touched down in Turkey where the friendly match will be staged.



“Our national team players arrived safely in Antalya earlier today ahead of the friendly against Ghana”, the Qatar FA said in a statement upon arrival.





