Qatar 2022: Kenpong secures exclusive accommodation for Ghanaian fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup official travel agency, Kenpong Travel and Tours, has secured hotels, residency and apartments for fans expected to travel for next month's tournament.



Kenpong is providing Ghanaian fans with an exceptional experience by giving them multiple options for accommodation during the international showpiece.



The accommodation includes fans' villages, vacation houses, villas, floating hotels and other options with suitable pricing.



In an interview with Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), the Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Travel and Tours, entreated fans to visit his outfits across the country to purchase tickets and register to select suitable accommodation.



Kempong, who has an impeccable track record in sports tourism further revealed that more than 4000 rooms would be available for Ghanaian fans throughout the duration of the tournament.



"All the accommodations including the hotels, housing units and residential complexes will be fully furnished to allow fans to have a memorable experience," Kenpong said.



The CEO who has been working tirelessly over the past months added that his outfit is committed to ensuring that Ghanaian fans are offered appropriate and affordable accommodation.



"Visitors arriving in Qatar without match tickets and accommodation would be stranded and face possible deportation from the oil-rich nation," Kenpong warned.



Qatar is hoping to attract more than one million visitors during the World Cup.



Given the expected influx of fans, there are concerns that fans who do not book tickets and accommodation through accredited agents could be stranded during the tournament.



Last week, officials of Kenpong Travels led by Jerry Afriyie-Paemka, Marketing Manager, received tickets numbering 3,300 pieces for the global soccer competition from the offices of the Youth and Sports Ministry in Accra.