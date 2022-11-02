Qatar 2022: Each Black Stars player to be paid US$100,000 appearance fee?

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“What we have indicated to them is that we are not going to increase what they had in Brazil. So, whatever they had in Brazil stays because of the current economic circumstances,” this is a comment attributed to Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.



The Minister was speaking in an interview about the preparations of the team for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.



2014 demand for US$100,000 appearance fee



A March 13, 2014 story by the Daily Graphic reported that the Blacks Stars had demanded that they are paid $100,000 (GH₵254,250) per player in appearance fee at the Brazil 2014 World Cup, citing an Allsports.com.gh report.



The fee is a 25% raise on the $75,000 paid in the 2010 World Cup and was made as part of the team’s petition to its management committee during discussions in Montenegro last week, the report stated.



In 2006, the team's first appearance at the Mundial, they earned $50,000 by way of appearance fees.



In the same petition, the Black Stars told the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that they wanted their winning bonuses to be paid in dollars instead of the cedis the government has proposed.



Subsequent events led to the players mounting a revolt that forced the government to fly US$3 million in cash to Brazil to settle their fees.



Government to reveal the budget for 2022 World Cup after team exits - Sports Minister



Mustapha Ussif also disclosed that the government has budgeted for Ghana's campaign but that he cannot disclose the details to Ghanaians.



According to the Sports Minister, they have the budget for the entire tournament, and where the Black Stars will reach will determine the amount of money they will spend in Qatar.



The Minister stated that Ghanaians will only know about the budget for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when the Black Stars' campaign ends.



"We have budgeted for the entire tournament and where we are going to reach will determine how much we will going to spend."



"So until we finish the tournament, we can't tell you (Ghanaians) how much we are going to spend but we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament," Mustapha Ussif said as quoted by JoySports.



The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup with an opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



