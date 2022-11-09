Qatar 2022: 'Be measured in your expectations' – Akonnor to Ghanaians

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana is one of 5 countries scheduled to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana qualified to the Mundial after topping a group which had South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia thereby progressing to the Play-off phase.



In the play-off phase, Ghana qualified at the expense of the much fancied Nigerian side via the away goal rule after playing out goalless draw in Ghana and a 1-1 draw in Nigeria.



Ghana’s Black Stars used 3 different managers to play the World Cup Qualifiers.



Charles Kwablah Akonnor started the World Cup Qualifiers as Ghana’s Head Coach overseeing Ghana’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia and the 0-1 loss to South Africa.



C.K. Akonnor was fired and Milovan Rajevac was brought in.



He was in the dugout for Ghana for 4 World Cup Qualifying Games. He was in charge when Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1, then beat Zimbabwe again 1-0, drew 1-1 with Ethiopia and beat South Africa 1-0 at home to top the group and qualify for the play-offs.



After Ghana’s worst ever AFCON showing, Milovan Rajevac was fired.



Borussia Dortmund’s Otto Addo then handled the 2 leg play-offs against Nigeria where Ghana qualified via the away goal rule.



Speaking on Soccer Chat with Fiifi Banson on GHOne TV, Charles Akonnor recognized the potential of Ghana’s team in staging an upset even though the odds do not favour Ghana performing well at the tournament.



However he was also quick to admonish Ghanaians not to demand a lot from this budding team.



“Our expectations shouldn’t be too high but of course I believe there’s a chance for us”, he said.



“I think that it is important that as a country we know where we are now. We played Brazil and lost and then beat Nicaragua. Therefore as Ghanaians, let us hide our differences and support the team because I saw what Ghana being at the World Cup to us in 2006 and 2010. I remeber the joyous celebrations in Ghana and I believe the Black Stars can reach similar goals this year or even do better”, C.K Akonnor added.



Charles Akonnor was of the view that his management style worked during his time with the Black Stars.



“I prepared and went in with a lot of faith believing that things will go on well. In my opinion, things went well.I managed to qualify the team to the AFCON. During rhe World Cup Qualifiers, Covid 19 and injuries led to me losing the job”, he explained.



Ghana’s first game is against Portgual on 24th November 2022 at the 974 Stadium.