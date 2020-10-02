QPR interested in Ghana winger Albert Adomah

Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
English Championship side Queens Park Rangers are set to sign Ghana winger Albert Adomah in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 32-year-old, who is yet to make an appearance for Middlesborough this season, could be offered a route out of Riverside.
Adomah is a huge fan of Rangers and grew up supporting the Superhoops. This could be a dream move for the Ghanaian.
Welsh club Cardiff City are also interested in re-signing the player on loan, after a short stint with the club last season.
The former Aston Villa attacker has a year left on his contract at Middlesborough and Boro won't be in his way when he decides to leave this summer.
According to close sources, the lanky forward favours a move to London to join Rangers and a deal should be wrapped up before the window closes.
He made nine appearances in the last campaign for Cardiff scoring two goals but missed out on the Championship play-offs.
Adomah has had stints with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough in the English Championship.
