QPR interested in Ghana winger Albert Adomah

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers are set to sign Ghana winger Albert Adomah in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 32-year-old, who is yet to make an appearance for Middlesborough this season, could be offered a route out of Riverside.



Adomah is a huge fan of Rangers and grew up supporting the Superhoops. This could be a dream move for the Ghanaian.



Welsh club Cardiff City are also interested in re-signing the player on loan, after a short stint with the club last season.



The former Aston Villa attacker has a year left on his contract at Middlesborough and Boro won't be in his way when he decides to leave this summer.



According to close sources, the lanky forward favours a move to London to join Rangers and a deal should be wrapped up before the window closes.



He made nine appearances in the last campaign for Cardiff scoring two goals but missed out on the Championship play-offs.



Adomah has had stints with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough in the English Championship.

