Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Prove your worth on the pitch – Amankwa Mireku tells Hearts of Oak players

Accra Hearts of Oak SC players

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwa Mireku has encouraged the current players to prove their worth on the pitch in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.



The head coach of the team, Edward Nii Odoom has predicted that his outfit will win the league for the first time in over a decade in the forthcoming season. The last time the Phobians were crowned champions was in 2009.



Amankwa Mireku, a member of the Accra Hearts of Oak squad that conquered Africa in 2000 in an interview with Happy FM expressed optimism about the club making a great impact in the 2020/2021 season.



“Looking at the beautiful things that is happening in the club, I’m sure things will go on well for the club. The arrival of a new bus and construction of the Pobiman project shows that the team is heading to somewhere.”



“I believe the recent development in the team serves as a great motivation for the players. I’m hoping our preparations reflect on the pitch. I think management are doing their best but it’s up to the players to prove their worth on the field when the season starts.”



“I will plead with the boys to do something whenever they represent the rainbow colours,” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.