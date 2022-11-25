'Proud of the entire team' – Akufo-Addo, others react to Black Stars' 3:2 defeat to Portugal

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other notable Ghanaians have commended the nation’s senior national team, the Black Stars, for their performance in their first game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



The Black Stars of Ghana fought hard to settle for a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.



In a tweet after the game, Akufo-Addo said that the stars played incredibly well adding that he was proud of their performance.



“Gutsy performance by the @GhanaBlackstars in today’s match against Portugal. Very proud of the entire team.



“They live to fight another day, & have shown they have what it takes to mix it up against any team in the tournament. Looking forward to the next game against South Korea,” the president said.



New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, also praised the team and said they lost the much alone because of hard luck



“Well done Ghana. Unlucky to lose. 2 dodgy decisions go against us for goals for Portugal. We can only get better,” a tweet he shared read.



