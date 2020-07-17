Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Proud United CEO unhappy about GFA’s disbursement of COVID-19 relief fund

Owner of Proud United, Jojo Duncan

The Owner and Bankroller of Proud United, Jojo Duncan says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should reconsider increasing the FIFA COVID-19 relief money to be shared among the 48-Division One teams.



The 48-Division one teams will each get $7,500 from the monies that will be shared by the GFA from the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.



According to Jojo Duncan, the money being disbursed should be shared properly like a relief fund and not like sponsorship money as it is being done by the GFA.



“COVID-19 relief is not sponsorship money; it is COVID-relief so you don’t disburse it as if sponsorship money where performance must be done. It is free money given to us the clubs because FIFA believes we are distressed”, he told Happy Sports.



The Proud United owner seems to be unhappy about how the disbursement was made considering how the Premier League clubs will receive from the fund.



“The gap between the Premier and the first division is too huge. As if the first division is an afterthought”.



“We are the second tier and we promote teams to the Premier League. So if the money comes we should think about how do we strengthen our clubs so they can prosper”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.