Protect the image of Ghana football – Isaac Asiamah to football administrators

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has called on football administrators to protect the image of Ghana Football in order to secure sponsorships from corporate bodies.



Ghana football in recent times have struggled in terms of sponsorship deals and according to the Minister, it will be prudent for football people to do away with the negative comments about the game in the quest to improve the game.



Speaking at the 26th Ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association, he said, “My advice to you all is for you seek to the wellbeing of our beautiful game."



"We must protect the sanity, integrity and image of the game.”



“The image of the game must be protected because when you damage the brand it will affect you. We must make it more attractive so we can get sponsors” he said.

