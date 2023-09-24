Prosper Ogum insists there is ‘no drop in confidence’ among Kotoko players despite Gold Stars loss

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum has claimed that his players remain positive even though they failed to win against Gold Stars at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23, 2023.



The Porcupine Warriors are still without a win after they were held to a goalless draw by Heart of Lions in their opener and again suffered their first defeat to Gold Stars on Saturday.



Sherrif Mohmmed’s strike for Kotoko cancelled out Prince Kwabena Owusu’s goal for the Miners in the second half but Eric Bosomtwi’s beauty on 73 minutes secured all three points for the home side.



Ogum has stated that the confidence level of his side remains intact in spite of the disappointing scoreline.



He told StarTimes: “You could see when after the whistle their heads were up. I mean there is nothing like a drop in confidence. We look very confident. We are motivated. We have come; we did our best; we lost. I don’t think we disgraced ourselves. We did well, only that out of nowhere we conceded that second goal.”