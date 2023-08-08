Prosper Ogum details Otumfuo's role in his decision to return to Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko's new head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has narrated how he was able to land the role with the Porcupine Warriors.



Narteh Ogum was re-assigned to take over the position by the club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Saturday, July 22, 2023, following the dissolution of the board members and management on Friday, July 4, 2023.



Speaking at his unveiling on Monday, August 7, Narteh Ogum revealed that Otumfuo called him directly for the Asante Kotoko coaching job which he accepted.



“When the great King [Otumfuo] of this royal land invites you to talk about Kotoko, you have no other option than to honor the call and I know it’s the right time," he said.



He first joined Asante Kotoko before the start of the 2021/22 league season from West African Football Academy (WAFA) and guided the Porcupine Warriors to the title.



He left after attaining that success following management issues led by former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.





Watch the video below:









LSN/NOQ