Prosper Ogum, Samuel Boadu and Ibrahim Tanko arrive in Qatar for coaching attachment

Three local coaches Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Samuel Boadu and Ibrahim Tanko have arrived in Qatar for an attachment at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The coaches arrived in the country on Wednesday and were met by officials of the Ghana Football Association at the team’s hotel.



The working attachment is aimed at helping the coaches gain knowledge and useful skills at the tournament by getting close to the Black Stars Technical team.



Two of the coaches were chosen based on their performance with their previous clubs in the Ghana football league last season.



Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum who is a former coach of Asante Kotoko led the team to win the Ghana Premier League last season and currently works as the assistant coach of the Black Galaxies.



Samuel Boadu, formerly of Hearts of Oak led the club to win the FA Cup back-to-back as well as the GPL title, President Cup and Super Cup. Boadu is part of Ghana’s youth coaches.



Ibrahim Tanko who once worked as an assistant coach of the Black Stars joins the trio as part of efforts to help the Black Meteors qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games tournament.



Assistant Black Starlets coach Ignatius Osei Fosu is expected to join the rest of the coaches later today.



