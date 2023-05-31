Prosper Narteh Ogum favorite for Hearts of Oak's vacant coaching job

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum remains a favourite for Hearts of Oak's vacant coaching job but no official contact has been made, according to reports.



Dr Prosper Ogum is currently unattached after parting ways with Asante Kotoko before the start of the ongoing season.



The former WAFA gaffer has been strongly linked to Hearts of Oak but no official contact made.



Hearts of Oak have been without a head coach after Slavko Matic was chased out of the club by the fans of the club due to poor results.



The Serbian manager replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal after just four games into the season.



Assistant manager, David Ocloo has been tasked to steer the team until the end of the season and with two games to end the season, Hearts of Oak sit 8th on the league log with 45 points.



A source speaking to Graphic Sports explained that even though the club had not officially expressed interest in the former Kotoko gaffer, he was top on the list of those to be considered for the position.



“He [Ogum] is a good coach and would be a good addition to the club but no one has spoken to him yet, and when the club wants to appoint a coach, he would be considered.”



The source added that the club’s handlers could turn to their two foreign partners for support should they fail to land the services of a local coach, which was the management’s preference.



“The club wants to see if it can get some technical men through the partnership with FC Cincinnati and Hoffenheim, but management’s first option is to get a local coach,” the source stated.



Hearts of Oak will host Real Tamale United in the matchday 33 games before wrapping up their campaign with an away game against Berekum Chelsea.