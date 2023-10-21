Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Nations FC game

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man for their game against Nations FC.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Kotoko who have recorded back-to-back wins after a difficult start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will hope to continue their fine form.



Justice Blay and Enock Morrison have been left out of the squad due to minor injuries with Rockey Dwamena and Baba Yahaya making the squad.



The squad is made up of two goalkeepers, six defenders, 10 midfielders and two strikers.



Below is the squad list:



Danlad Ibrahim

Frederick Asare

Augustine Agyapong

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Nanabayin Amoah

Henry Ansu

Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed

Yahaya Dawuni

Michael Kyei Dwamena

Andrews Ntim Manu

Rockey Dwamena

Sheriff Mohammed

Peter Amidu Acquah

Bernard Somuah

Georges Mfegue

Baba Yahaya

Richmond Lamptey

Richmond Opoku

Kalo Quattara

Steven Mukwala Dese