Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Nations FC game

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man for their game against Nations FC.
The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.
Kotoko who have recorded back-to-back wins after a difficult start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will hope to continue their fine form.
Justice Blay and Enock Morrison have been left out of the squad due to minor injuries with Rockey Dwamena and Baba Yahaya making the squad.
The squad is made up of two goalkeepers, six defenders, 10 midfielders and two strikers.
Below is the squad list:
Danlad Ibrahim
Frederick Asare
Augustine Agyapong
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
Nanabayin Amoah
Henry Ansu
Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed
Yahaya Dawuni
Michael Kyei Dwamena
Andrews Ntim Manu
Rockey Dwamena
Sheriff Mohammed
Peter Amidu Acquah
Bernard Somuah
Georges Mfegue
Baba Yahaya
Richmond Lamptey
Richmond Opoku
Kalo Quattara
Steven Mukwala Dese