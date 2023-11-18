You are here: HomeSports2023 11 18Article 1883417

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Medeama SC encounter

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man squad for their matchday 11 clash against Medeama SC.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the defending champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Kotoko who have suffered three consecutive defeats will hope to return to winning ways to ease the pressure on Narteh Ogum.

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey, Rocky Dwamena and right-back Augustine Agyemang are all out of the game.

Baba Yahaya however has returned to the match-day squad.

Below is the 20-man squad for the Medeama game:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Danlad Ibrahim

2. Frederick Asare

DEFENDERS

3. Richard Lamptey

4. Nana Beyin Amoah

5. Sheriff Mohammed

6. Nurudeen Yussif

7. Henry Ansu

MIDFIELDERS

8. Michael Dwamena

9. Andrews Ntim Manu

10. Sherif Mohammed

11. Justice Blay

FORWARDS

12. Baba Yahaya

13. Kalo Ouattara

14. Eric Zeze

15. Enock Morrison

16. Georges Nfegue

17. Shadrach Addo

18. Steven Mukwala

19. Peter Amidu

20. Isaac Oppong

