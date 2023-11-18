Prosper Narteh Ogum announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for Medeama SC encounter

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a 20-man squad for their matchday 11 clash against Medeama SC.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the defending champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Kotoko who have suffered three consecutive defeats will hope to return to winning ways to ease the pressure on Narteh Ogum.



Midfielder Richmond Lamptey, Rocky Dwamena and right-back Augustine Agyemang are all out of the game.



Baba Yahaya however has returned to the match-day squad.



Below is the 20-man squad for the Medeama game:



GOALKEEPERS



1. Danlad Ibrahim



2. Frederick Asare



DEFENDERS



3. Richard Lamptey



4. Nana Beyin Amoah



5. Sheriff Mohammed



6. Nurudeen Yussif



7. Henry Ansu



MIDFIELDERS



8. Michael Dwamena



9. Andrews Ntim Manu



10. Sherif Mohammed



11. Justice Blay



FORWARDS



12. Baba Yahaya



13. Kalo Ouattara



14. Eric Zeze



15. Enock Morrison



16. Georges Nfegue



17. Shadrach Addo



18. Steven Mukwala



19. Peter Amidu



20. Isaac Oppong