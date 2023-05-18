Prosper Harrison Addo takes swipe at Asante Kotoko for blaming GFA for poor campaign

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has insisted the Kurt Okraku-led administration has nothing against the progress of Asante Kotoko.



Ardent fans of the club as well as some top officials accused the GFA of disliking Kotoko following a series of unimpressive results which they felt were manipulated by referees urged to ruin the club's campaign.



Harrison Addo however justified the FA's denial by referring to last season when the Porcupines were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League.



"Who are the defending champions? If the FA didn't like them would they have won?" he said on Peace FM.



"If that is true then Kotoko will never win the league but Kotoko were the champions and are still the defending champions until we declare a winner.



"Per the table, Kotoko are the defending champions and the defending champions I see the way they took the cup. They shouldn't denigrate it when somebody else is leading. When you do that you are not showing good sportsmanship,"



"If you win it is a genuine league but the day you don't win you call it ingenuine. When you do that you are saying that before you start the league you have to be on top but if somebody else does then somebody is against Kotoko,"



Kotoko are currently sixth with 44 points after 30 games and are trailing eight points behind the leaders Aduana Stars.