Prophet Ogya jams to popular Ivorian song after his prophecy about Ivory Coast was fulfilled

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Mount Zion International Ministries, Jedidiah Henry Kore popularly known as Prophet Ogya has shared a video of himself jamming to the popular Ivorian song, 'Coup de marteau’ after Ivory Coast won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ahead of the second round of group matches, Prophet Ogya predicted that Ivory Coast were going to excel in the tournament.





He jokingly urged bettors to put their monies on Ivory Coast as the host nation was going to win the tournament.



“Ivory Coast will go far so if you there is something you can do, use it to back them. They will go very far in the tournament”.



When Ivory Coast were on the brink of exit, Prophet Ogya came under severe criticism with critics questioning his prophetic prowess.



He was slammed for being a ‘fake prophet’ and issuing spiritual directives that did not materialize.



Luckily for him, Ivory Coast embarked on massive redemption that saw them go all the way to the final and win their fourth AFCON title.





Against the much-fancied Senegal in the round of 16 stage, the odds were against them but they staged a late comeback to send the game to a shootout and won 5-4.Despite a win over favorites Senegal, the jury was still out on the Ivorians; but two late goals against Mali in the quarter-final ensured that they continued their dramatic ride with a 2-1 victory.There came the DR Congo who aside from punching above their weights in the tournament, played some of the best attacking football. But in that game, Ivory Coast wrote another emotional chapter of their compelling story with Sebastian Haller, a player who had beaten testicular cancer after six months, volleying home a ball that turned out to be the winner.Nigeria had overcome South Africa in the other semi-final match setting up a dream final for followers of African footballers. The Super Eagles who had been peerless all tournament with their solid defensive structure and a potent attack led by reigning African football of the year, Victor Osimhen were understandably bookmakers’ favorite to win their fourth AFCON which would have put them at par with Ghana.The Super Eagles drew first blood with a thumping header from tournament’s golden ball winner, William Troost-Ekong but Ivory Coast who had realized that Simon Adingra provided their best attacking outlet made him the cog of their attack and set him up with Nigerian fullback Ola Aina. Unfazed by the experience and reputation of Aina, Adingra rinsed him completely with his pace and trickery, setting up the two Ivorian goals.The first was a sweet corner which was thumped into the net by Franck Kessie before Sebastian Haller who was all teary after the game fired home from close range with the perfect poacher’s finish to score in the game that sent the streets of Abidjan into absolute pandemonium and ensured that the ‘host and win’ dream was achieved.