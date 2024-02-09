Prophet Kwarteng delivers prophecy on row between Ransford Osei and Fred Acheampong

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Sankofa Ministries, Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, has prophesied doom for Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong.



Apostle Kwarteng during a prophetic session in January 2024 said there is danger looming for Fred Achie for allegedly misappropriating a supposed $20,000 paid to him by former Black Stars player Ransford Osei.



He warned Fred Achie to apologize to Ransford Osei to avoid the ripple effect of being bedridden and embarrassed in the subsequent events of his life.



"He should apologize because I saw him bedridden and also he will be embarrassed. You know my words, my words are physical by it's spiritual from God. He is going to be disgraced and nothing will work for him," he said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Ransford Osei and Frederick Acheapong became topical in November 2023 after the former accused the latter of killing his international career.



Ransford, in an interview, alleged that Acheampong had embezzled $20,000 he paid as appreciation for the Black Stars call-up.



According to him, Achie as he is known in the media circles was his close ally who acted as his agent at some point and played a role in his maiden invitation to the Black Stars in 2010.



He explained that, after the call-up, Achie suggested that he shows appreciation in the form of paying money to the officials who ensured that he was given the nod.



However, in a bizarre twist of events, the money which was allegedly said to be paid through Achie did not reach the due receivers at the GFA.



Ransford Osei claimed that the failure in payment resulted in his position being awarded to Prince Tagoe for the 2010 World Cup.



Fred Achie in response to the allegation issued a statement daring Osei to provide evidence of payment or he will take matters up to court.



The issue died down after Ransford failed to provide any shred of evidence and Achie also decided not to pursue the case in court.



Watch Apostle Kwarteng's prophecy from 6th minutes







EE/EK





Watch latest episode of Sports Debate below:



