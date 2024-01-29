Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts to Ghana's poor performance at 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

The founder of The Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro cannot comprehend why Black Stars players play well for their clubs but are unable to replicate the same for the national team.



Kofi Oduro's assertion was in reaction to the Black Stars' performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which he labelled as "abysmal"



"If the guys are playing in their clubs, they will score right now. They play in Black Stars and it's as if they have dipped their feet into faecal matter."



He made his assertion while questioning the duties of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, stating that the delegation that led Ghana to the AFCON should be called to make an account by now.



"What is the use of that office? Do you want to tell me nobody has exploited the nation? The dollars we took to Brazil, nobody has exploited the nation till now? The recent AFCON we left, have they come to render an account? This very loose and very very abysmal performance."



The Black Stars left the 2023 AFCON, winning none, drawing two, and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



