Prophet Ajagurajah gives spiritual insight into betting

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah alias Ajagurajah, has offered intriguing insights into how Ghanaians can improve their chances of winning bets.

According to him, the spirit behind betting is a demon called "aseomodu," and he believes that understanding this spirit is key to success in gambling.



Ajagurajah suggests that individuals looking to win bets should offer 5 percent of their potential winnings to the demon aseomodu.



This, he claims, can enhance their chances of success.



Furthermore, the bishop advised those interested in improving their betting fortunes to perform a specific ritual.



They should visit the intersection of a road, drop coins in the middle of the intersection, and then return home.



While betting has often been a challenging endeavour for many Ghanaian youths, who have faced significant losses, Ajagurajah believes that by following these practices, individuals can unlock the secret to winning bets.



Watch Ajagurajah in the video below







