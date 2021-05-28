Promotion with Swansea to Premier League will be one of my top achievements - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Andre Dede Ayew has revealed that securing a promotion to the English Premier League will be one of his top achievements in football.



The inspirational attacker has been the livewire for the Swans yet again this season.



Having excelled and contributed the highest number of goals at the end of the regular English Championship season, Andre Ayew has managed to guide the side to the finals of the playoffs.



Speaking ahead of the game, the experienced forward says if Swansea manages to gain promotion to the Premier League, it will be one of his top achievements.



“It would be among the tops,” he said when asked what promotion will mean to him.



Andre Ayew continued, “I have grown to love the club and the fans and it would be a big achievement because it would prove I can do it at any level.



“I've followed a lot of players who have played at a really high level, come down to the Championship, and not succeeded.



“This has been a test to prove I can do it at any level and I've never doubted myself.



“In terms of me personally, this (promotion) would be very big. That's the reason why I stayed with this team."



In the playoffs final, Swansea City will be up against Brentford on Saturday afternoon at 14:00GMT.



Andre Ayew will hope to add to his tally of 17 goals this season to help his team achieve their goal at the end of the game.



