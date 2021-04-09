Promotion to EPL will force Ayew to stay at Swansea City

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international midfielder Andre Dede Ayew will stay put at Swansea City should the club secure qualification to the English Premier League at the end of the season, Footballghana.com can report.



The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner contract with the Championship side is set to expire in June.



Ayew has only two months left on his existing contract with the club but it is believed qualification to the English topflight league is the only thing that can keep the player at the club.



Meanwhile, the former Olympic Marseille player says he is focused on helping the club to qualify this season.



The club currently occupy 4th position on the Championship table with 69 points.



Swansea City came close to securing qualification to the Premier League last season but unfortunately miss out after play-offs.