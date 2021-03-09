BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Profile of Duchess of Sussex: Who be Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle don already make her name as an actress, campaigner and blogger before she marry Prince Harry for May 2018 and become di Duchess of Sussex.



Before she meet Prince Harry, she bin dey popular for one US TV drama "Suits" wey she play di role of a lawyer, Rachel Zane.



When she turn member of di Royal Family, she quit her acting career - and occupy herself wit di life of a working royal, as she dey use di platform to showcase charities and matters wey dey close to her heart.



She become a mother for May 2019 but within a year she and Prince Harry don waka comot from working as members of di Royal Family and start dia new life for North America.



Shedey live for California now and dey expect her second child.



Early life



Dem born Rachel Meghan Markle for 4 August 1981, she grow up for di posh part of Los Angeles.



Her mama town na one area dem dey call di "Black Beverly Hills".



Meghan bin attend private primary school for Hollywood and start dey campaign for gender equality when she still dey small.



When she dey 11 years old, she write letter to di then US first lady, Hillary Clinton, on top one washing-up liquid TV ad strapline: "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." wey she say e no good.



Within a month, manufacturers of di product, Procter and Gamble change di word "women" to "people".



"Na that moment I realise di magnitude of my actions," she later tok. "I bin create my small level of impact by standing up for equality."



At 15, she volunteer for soup kitchens as her studies continue at one girls' Roman Catholic college, and she graduate from Northwestern University School of Communication, near Chicago, in 2003.



She work as an intern for di US embassy for Argentina make her reason say her path fit lead her into politics, but she later change course when her acting career begin to take off.



Between auditions, she bin make money by doing calligraphy for wedding invitations, using di skills she learn for handwriting classes at school.



Her father na cinematographer on di hit 1980s show Married... With Children, and her first television appearance for di US na one episode of di medical drama General Hospital for 2002, before she move on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle.