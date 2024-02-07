Professor Mintah appointed new GFA technical director

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah as the new Technical Director of the GFA.



Prof. Mintah replaces German technical director, Bernhard Lippert who held the position from 2020 till 2023 when his contract with the GFA expired.



Prof. Mintah was previously the GFA’s Director of Coaching Education and also the Black Stars psychologist.



He holds a Doctorate degree in Education (Sport Psychology) and a Master of Arts Degree in Physical Education from the University of Northern Iowa, USA.



The former Black Stars Team Psychologist holds an Elite CAF Instructors “A” License Certificate from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



He served as an Interim Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 AFCON Qualifiers and was Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs from 2010 to 2014.



Prof. Mintah is also the Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Education, College of Education Studies, University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana.



He played for the University of Cape Coast men's soccer team between 1986-1990 after previous stints with Mysterious Dwarfs FC, Venomous Vipers FC, Diamond Stars FC and Hafiz Stars FC.



