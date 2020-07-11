Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Prof. Lydia Nkansah committee submits report to Manhyia: bans former management members

The Professor Lydia Nkansah committee has recommended to Manhyia not to appoint former management members of Asante Kotoko to serve the club again after submitting their report.



Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene of Asanteman on April 29, 2020, appointed a three-member committee to conduct an investigation into the affairs of the Ghana Premier League giants for the period of Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei.



The committee was tasked to: “A committee has been appointed to a) Investigate all the circumstances surrounding Asante Kotoko sporting club's transactions with the Tunisian club Esperance which resulted in the FIFA ruling and the subsequent transfer of another Asante Kotoko player to the club.



“b) Investigate the failure of Asante Kotoko to meet its regulatory obligations for the Premier League license”.



After over a month, Oyerepa FM is reporting that the committee which has been led by Dean of the Faculty of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Lydia Nkansah has finally submitted their findings.



In the report, the Kumasi-based FM station has revealed that one of the recommendations is to ban all past management members from being appointed to occupy positions in the future.



The report has been handed over to Manhyia Palace and will be given to the newly constituted board of directors of the club.

