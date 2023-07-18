Produce quality coaches - Haye Yartey to CAF coaching license instructors

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The President of Cheetah FC, Abdul Haye Yartey has raised concerns about the high pass rates of coaches undertaking the CAF Licensing courses.



Yartey who has trained notable players like the late Christian Atsu, believes that the focus of the Ghana Football Association (FA) should shift from producing quantity to quality coaches to enhance the football ecosystem.



Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Yartey emphasized the need for a strong foundation in the technical aspect of the sport to develop a pool of talented players.



“On the technical aspect, much concentration needs to go to the bottom so that we have a pool of players.



“The technical aspect for me I have a little challenge about how our licenses are being given to coaches. I may not be in the good books for saying this but I feel anybody who goes for the coaching course passes.



“Nobody has failed and you come out to say that I have Licence A, B or C. You need to work for the Licence. You need to have the knowledge and the knowledge that you have needs to be imparted very well,” Abdul Haye Yartey told Radio Gold Sports.



