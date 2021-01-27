Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Prodigious' On-loan Mohammed Aminu struggling to impress Lommel SK coach

Mohammed Aminu is yet to convince Lommel SK coach Liam Mannin in training

Lommel SK coach Liam Manning says on-loan youngster Mohammed Aminu is yet to convince him in training.



Aminu, owned by Manchester City, has not kicked a ball for the Belgian second-tier side since sealing his move at the start of the season.



The 20-year-old is failing to meet expectations after exploding as a Ghana youth international.



Manning has been explaining why Aminu and other new signings Ishak Boussouf and Caio Roque are still not part of Lommel's matchday squads.



“Boussouf is very close to a selection,” Manning said at the press conference. ''He's training with the group again, but we don't want to force anything.



''Aminu and Roque are improving in recent weeks and are training hard to level up.''



Aminu joined Manchester City in 2017 from Ghana Premier League side WAFA.



He has had previous loan spells at NAC Breda and FC Dordrecht.



Aminu was a member of the Ghana U17 team which played at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India.