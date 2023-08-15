Private jet and mansion: Check out the full list of benefits Neymar will be enjoying as part of Al Hilal deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazilian star, Neymar Dos Santos Junior owns a mansion and a private jet as part of his expensive transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.



Reports claim he will be given a private jet, and a mansion with staff, earn €80,000 as a winning bonus, and also earn €500, 000 for every post or story he puts on his social media that promotes Saudi Arabia.



Neymar Dos Sants Junior has completed his transfer to Al Hilal, pending official announcement.



The Brazilian will earn a whopping €2.9 million a week in a two-year deal worth €300 million.



Per his contract, he is expected to earn, €4.80 a second, €288 a minute, €17,280 per hour, €414,720 a day, €2.9 million a week, €12 million per month, €150 million a year, and €300 million over two seasons.



According to renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neymar will land in Saudi Arabia this week and will wear 10.



Neymar has now closed the chapter on his European football after 10 years. He played for two clubs- Barcelona and Paris Saint-German.



He scored 294 goals and provided 190 assists in 497 professional appearances winning a total of 21 títitles.





EE/KPE