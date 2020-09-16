Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Prioritise trophy over money - Mohammed Polo tells Black Stars players

Legendary, Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo has urged the current Black Star players to make winning the Africa Cup of Nations their priority rather than focusing on money.



The Black Stars have failed to win a major trophy since 1982 and according to the former Accra Hearts of Oak superstar, Ghana can win a trophy if the players remain committed.



The 4-time Africa champions came close to winning the AFCON 2010 and 2015 but lost to Egypt and Ivory Coast.



Adding his voice to the trophy drought, Polo said, "The players should first and foremost think about the country and do away with monetary issues. They should know that the money given to them are to token and if they are able to fight and win a trophy the leadership of the country will award them"



"For sometime now, bonuses of the national team has derailed the performance of the team. The players got divided attention with this monetary issue apart from captaincy issue" he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.



"I think its about time they commit themselves to the country rather than focusing on money. Not every player can get the platform and so if they use the Black Stars platform well it will make them get more money than what they get on national duties"



"Some of us worked tirelessly for the country but at the end of the we got nothing. We had a lot of promises but they did not fulfil it. So they should concentrate instead of thinking about money" he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.