Princella Adubea wins first trophy with Israeli club MS Kiryat Gat

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens attacker Princella Adubea grabbed her first trophy with Israeli club MS Kiryat Gat.



MS Kiryat Gat beat Petach Tikva 1-0 in the final of the 2022 Athena Cup. Ghana's Princella Adubea grabbed an assist for her team's only goal.



The former Ampem Darkoa Ladies attacker scored three goals in the tournament.



FC Kiryat Gat leads the Ligat Al Women (Israeli League) with 23 points from ten matches.



Princella Adubea moved to Israeli club FC Kiryat Gat during the summer transfer window. The Black Queens attacker left Spanish side CDE Racing Féminas after two seasons at the club in July 2022.



Adubea began her career in 2014 with the Techiman-based club Ampem Darkoa Ladies. She guided the team to their first Ghana Women's Premier League title in 2015-16, defeating defending champions Hasaacas Ladies by a single goal in the championship final. Adubea scored 19 goals in 11 matches to emerge as the top goal-scorer of the season.



She represented Ghana at the U20 level at two World Cups in 2016 and 2018.