Princella Adubea seals transfer to Racing Femenino

Black Queens player, Princella Adubea

Former Ampem Darkoa Ladies forward, Princella Adubea has officially sealed her transfer to Spanish side Racing Femenino ahead of the next football season.



Last year, the Black Queens asset secured a transfer to Spanish Women's Primera Division outfit Sporting Huelva on a 3-year contract.



At the end of the first year, she has been poached away from the club on the back of an outstanding display in the 2019/2020 football season.



“Transfer. From specific African lands of Ghana Flag of Ghana another great signing for this season 20-21 Princella Adubea welcome and many football afternoons”, a club statement from Racing Femenino said today.



Prior to leaving Ghana for abroad, she established herself as one of the lethal strikers in the Women's Premier League after scoring 38 goals for Ampem Darkoa Ladies over the space of 2 seasons.





?????? ????Fichaje???? Desde tierras africanas en concreto de Ghana ???????? otro gran fichaje para esta temporada 20-21 @adubea10_gh bienvenida y muchas tardes de fútbol ??????#racingfeminas #futbol #futbolfemenino #ligaretoiberdrola #equipounidoequipobueno pic.twitter.com/TvLJBadYWy — Racing Féminas (@RacingFemenino) July 30, 2020

