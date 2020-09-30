Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Prince of Monza - KP Boateng unveiled by Serie B newcomers AC Monza

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng(middle)

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been unveiled by Italian Serie B side AC Monza.



The former AC Milan man was outdoored in a stunning video, describing the Ghanaian as the Prince of Monza in a historic looking mini-documentary .



Boateng had been linked with a move to the newly-promoted Serie B outfit after he was declared surplus to requirements at Fiorentina.



But after weeks of speculation, the 33-year-old finally signed a one-year deal with the club which is owned by former AC Milan patron Silvio Berlusconi.



A statement confirms the Ghanaian signed a contract to June 2021, with option to extend for another year.



Berlusconi and his trusty CEO Galliani are building a new football dynasty at Monza after spending 30 year as AC Milan president, earning promotion from Serie C last term.



He has also reunited with former Milan coach Cristian Brocchi, who is now at the helm of affairs for Monza.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.