Prince Tagoe unhappy with $25m budget for AFCON and World Cup campaigns

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe is unhappy about the recently approved budget for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns respectively.



Not long ago, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo approved a $25m for the Black Stars' participation in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns.



He promised to provide $10m of the $25M while entreating the corporate institutions to aid in fulfilling the quantum.



The gesture by Nana Addo’s administration has received a lot of backlash from a session of Ghanaians with the former Black Stars striker being no exception.



According to him, the budget is outrageous and thus something must be done about it by the President.



“Now things are not going well for the Black Stars so I believe the budget approved for the tournaments is too huge,” he told Angel TV.



“France won the 2018 World Cup and received $30m. So if Ghana is taking this money to AFCON I think is too much and the authorities must see to it and do something about it.”



“In the last AFCON, the target was to win it but it couldn’t materialize so for them to come out with this budget for the tournament I think they are putting unnecessary pressure on the President. I feel the budget doesn’t sound well to me,” he concluded.