Prince Tagoe names Kwadwo Asamoah in his top five Black Stars players since 1992

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana Premier League goal king, Prince Tagoe has included Cagliari midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in his top five Black Stars players since 1992.



The 34-year-old played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2012, scoring 7 goals in 36 matches.



He was part of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament hosted by South Africa.



Despite forming a strong partnership with Asamoah Gyan upfront during their time with the team, he opted to include the former Juventus and Inter Milan star among his best five players for the national team.



When asked to name his top five players since 1992 on Angel TV, Tagoe named Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Kwadwo Asamoah.