Prince Tagoe entreats fans to embrace the return of experienced footballers

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak star Prince Tagoe has encouraged Ghanaian football fans to embrace the return of experienced footballers into the domestic top-flight league rather than raining insults on them.



Tagoe, a member of the 2010 FIFA World Cup squad that reached the quarter-finals of the soccer mundial believes experienced players are unwilling to return home to end their career because of bad attitude from the fans and has therefore asked them to desists from it in order to allow players who want to return home fulfil their dream.



He cited the Asamoah Gyan booing incident last Saturday during Legon Cities game against Kotoko as an example and said he will not be surprised if the all-time top scorer for Ghana quits the Ghana Premier League.



The former Sunderland forward was booed during Saturday's Ghana Premier League encounter between his Legon Cities side and Asante Kotoko.



The veteran Black Stars forward was a second-half substitute as Emmanuel Gyamfi scored to give visiting Kotoko a 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He came on in the 75th minute, when the Royals were desperately throwing everyone forward in search of an equalizer, and immediately drove a free-kick just over the bar with his first touch of the ball.



But the striker could not save them as they lost 1-0.



In more than 15 minutes he spent on the field, Gyan was booed by Kotoko fans any time he touched the ball.



However, according to Tagoe, for Kotoko fans to boo Gyan for joining Legon Cities over the Porcupine Warriors is null and void, describing it childish and unnecessary act from the fans.



“I think what happened to Gyan tells the kind of country we are leaving in. Ghanaians fancy the downfall of people instead of lifting them. I didn’t expect such thing to happen, what happened was disgusting because he is here to help raise the standard of the Ghana Premier League” he told Angel TV.



He continued that, “His presence in the league is a plus because the young ones are learning a lot from him. We have a lot of players who are willing to return to the GPL but what is preventing them from coming, it is because of something like this”



“Gyan has not taken money from anyone. Though he had an intention to play for Kotoko but for one reason or the other he is unable to join them it doesn’t mean they should boo him because it might be that Kotoko were unable to meet his demands.”



“I think it is unnecessary because Gyan has made his name in the game so we should be proud of what we have. I will not be surprised if Asamoah quits the GPL. I think it was a childish act from the fans.”



“Fans booing players normally happen in the game but what happened in Accra Sports Stadium is something personal against him which should not be so,” he added.