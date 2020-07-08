Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Prince Tagoe breaks silence on 'plot' to end his career with heart scare in Germany

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has finally revealed how his move to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim nearly ended in tears after a "fake" heart-related issue.



The lanky forward earned a dream move to the German side in 2009, but was released from his contract immediately after only 51 days due to heart issues which the club announced after a routine test.



However, Tagoe's lawyer contested the dismissal and contract abrogation by forcing a second professional opinion.



Following several phone calls back home to Accra to his parents the player was confident that he would be given the all-clear.



Tagoe, speaking on the Black Stars Classics on Max TV, gave a vivid and touching account of how he went through one of the darkest ordeals of his career to get back on the field.



"I was told by Hoffenheim Doctors that I had a life-threatening heart problem which was hereditary. I was very surprised so I had to do my own private checks after calling my mum who said there was no such health issue in our family."



The former Hearts of Oak forward was directed to a heart specialist who was regarded as one of the best in that field.



"After more tests, it came out that there was nothing wrong with me. I and my agent decided to sue the Hoffenheim because my contract was canceled. But then, the German FA came in with a private doctor for yet another test. After it came out negative again, my license was given to me to start playing and the coach of the club was sacked".



The sensational revelations by Tagoe 33, comes after ten years of silence on the part of the former Al Shabaab, Ittihad, Bursaspor and Partizan Belgrade striker who was capped 36 times with 7 goals for the national team.

