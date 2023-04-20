Prince Tagoe backs Michael Essien’s decision on Black Stars’ coaching job

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana striker, Prince Tagoe has backed Michael Essien's decision to distance himself from the Black Stars coaching job.



The former Chelsea midfielder is eligible to coach at the highest level following the acquisition of UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses.



The 40-year-old declared a few days ago his unwillingness to coach the Black Stars in the future according to Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi.



However, Tagoe believes Essien’s decision to stay away from the national team job was out of bitterness following the treatment he suffered from Ghanaians in his playing days.



“I personally think Ghanaians didn’t treat him well. He used to play his heart out for Ghana when he was in great form but when a few injuries took a toll on his performance we rejected him because we got the likes of Anthony Annan," he told Angel TV.



“Essien wasn’t cherished anymore by Ghanaians. He is a player who has a high profile like Stephen Appiah and these are the people who can help Ghana’s football. Essien was absolutely not treated well and he is right if he says he doesn’t want to go near the Black Stars,” he added.



Michael Essien is now a coach at FC Nordjaelland in Denmark.