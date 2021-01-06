Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Prince Owusu faces abuse on social media over ‘stinking’ goalscoring form

Ghanaian striker, Prince Owusu

Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu was targeted online after failing to register his name on the scoresheet again for SC Paderborn in the 2-1 loss against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the German Bundesliga II on Monday.



Owusu is yet to get off the mark since he joined the Benteler-Arena outfit on loan from Arminia Bielefeld last summer.



The 23-year-old played his thirteenth (13) match for the Blue and Black lads but couldn’t bask himself in glory after coming on for Svante Ingelsson in the 61st minute.



Seconds later after his introduction, Owusu had a glorious chance to halve the deficit for the visitors but headed wide.



In the aftermath of the game, an aggrieved fan took to Instagram to hurl insults on the Ghanaian striker.



Owusu published this in his Instagram story. The club also shared the story and commented on its social channels Instagram and Facebook: “You cannot be satisfied with a performance and you like to announce that, but that ... ??? is just disgusting.”



“We will comment on this incident again and explain very clearly that this is not the way to deal with people and players. This is an absolute no-go and doesn't just affect our team. But unfortunately, it is not an isolated case,” said managing director Martin Hornberger on request.



Should the association succeed in locating the user, “we would also take action against him. I know that our communications department is already working intensively on the case, ”added Hornberger.



Owusu himself reacted confidently on Tuesday morning and found impressive words, which he shared on Instagram in a story: “Considering yesterday's game, a so-called 'fan' took the right to criticize me. But all criticism was clearly below the belt, and neither factual nor sporting in nature.”



Owusu added, "Nevertheless, everyone should be aware that wild insults are not part of fair and objective criticism!" Many would use the anonymity of the Internet to discriminate, insult, threaten, etc. people from public life, Owusu continues. “Often the 'critics' don't even know how much they hurt the respective person! For example, there is only one person behind every artist or athlete!

